No. 21-4-01770-7 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 21-4-01770-7 SEA
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR
THE COUNTY OF KING
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
LOUISE Y. HOLT,
Deceased.
The Administrator with Will Annexed named below has been appointed as Administrator with Will Annexed of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator with Will Annexed or the attorney for the Administrator with Will Annexed at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator with Will Annexed served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication:
March 24, 2021
Administrator with Will Annexed:
Donald G. Holt, Jr.
Attorney for the Administrator with Will Annexed:
Sarah B. Bowman
Address for Mailing or Service:
Estate of Louise Y. Holt
c/o Ms. Sarah Bowman
K&L Gates LLP
925 Fourth Avenue,
Suite 2900
Seattle, WA 98104
Court of probate proceedings and cause number:
King County Superior Court for the State of Washington under Cause No. 21-4-01770-7 SEA
Dated this 7th day of March, 2021.
DONALD G. HOLT, JR. Administrator with Will Annexed K&L Gates LLP
By SARAH B. BOWMAN
WSBA #38199
Attorneys for Administrator with Will Annexed
Published: March 24, 31; April 7, 2021. EDH922845