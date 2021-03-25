No. 21-4-01770-7 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 21-4-01770-7 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



THE COUNTY OF KING

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

LOUISE Y. HOLT,

Deceased.

The Administrator with Will Annexed named below has been appointed as Administrator with Will Annexed of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator with Will Annexed or the attorney for the Administrator with Will Annexed at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator with Will Annexed served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

March 24, 2021

Administrator with Will Annexed:

Donald G. Holt, Jr.

Attorney for the Administrator with Will Annexed:

Sarah B. Bowman

Address for Mailing or Service:

Estate of Louise Y. Holt

c/o Ms. Sarah Bowman

K&L Gates LLP

925 Fourth Avenue,

Suite 2900

Seattle, WA 98104

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

King County Superior Court for the State of Washington under Cause No. 21-4-01770-7 SEA

Dated this 7th day of March, 2021.

DONALD G. HOLT, JR. Administrator with Will Annexed K&L Gates LLP

By SARAH B. BOWMAN

WSBA #38199

Attorneys for Administrator with Will Annexed

Published: March 24, 31; April 7, 2021. EDH922845