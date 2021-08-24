No. 21-4-01758-3

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NONPROBATE MATTER

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of TREV ANSEL MADSEN, Deceased.

STATE OF WASHINGTON) ss.

COUNTY OF PIERCE)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.

The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this timeframe, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: August 24, 2021

The notice agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on August 20, 2021, at Tacoma, Washington, that the foregoing is true and correct.

/s/Thomas Robert Atkinson

Signature of Notice Agent

THOMAS ROBERT ATKINSON Name of Notice Agent

/s/ROBERT L. MICHAELS, WSBA #14752 ANDREA H. BREWER, WSBA #52724 Attorneys for Notice Agent

Address for Mailing or Service:

19220 10th Avenue NE Shoreline, WA 98155

Smith Alling PS

1501 Dock Street Tacoma, WA 98402 (253) 627-1091 IDX-936282

August 24, 31, September 7, 2021