No: 21-4-01644-7-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No: 21-4-01644-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

DOLORES I. SILAS, Deceased. The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

A copy of this notice has been mailed to the Department of Social and Health Services, Office of Financial Recovery, Date of First Publication of this Notice: August 24, 2021

Personal Representative: Scott Breckenridge

Attorney for Personal Representative: Morgan K. Madison

Address for Mailing or Service: 3812 N. 26th St., Suite B

Tacoma, WA 98407

Court of Probate Proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court

Cause Number: 21-4-01644-7

IDX-936316

August 24, 31, September 7, 2021