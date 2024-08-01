No. 21-4-01603-0

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington in and for the County of Pierce

In the Matter of the Estate of: Elisabeth A. Utterback, Deceased

The Administrator of the Estate named below has been appointed by the court as Administrator of the Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator of the Estate at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator of the Estate served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

August 1, 2024

Administrator of the Estate:

Jimmy R. Utterback

Address for Mailing or Service:

PO Box 341 705 173rd St S

Spanaway, WA 98387

Phone: (253) 219-3553

Email: taxhelp.nwrain@gmail.com

