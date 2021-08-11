NO. 21-4-01580-7-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-01580-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the estate of:

GEORGE A. PUNCHAK, Deceased.

Probate Notice to Creditors – RCW 11.40.030

The administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as the administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the attorneys of record, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of:

(1) Thirty (30) days after the administrator served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or

(2) Four (4) months after the date of the first publication of the Notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATED at Puyallup, Washington, this 6th day of August, 2021.

/s/ Andrew Punchak Andrew Punchak, Administrator

/s/ Daniel K. Walk Daniel K. Walk, WSBA No. 52017

of Morton McGoldrick, PLLC

Attorneys for Andrew Punchak, Administrator for the Estate of George A. Punchak

Address for Mailing or Service:

Daniel K. Walk

Morton McGoldrick, PLLC

820 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, WA 98402

IDX-935298

August 11, 18, 25, 2021