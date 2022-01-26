NO. 21-4-01570-0-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-01570-0

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the estate of:

Fred M. Rabel, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

A copy of this notice has been mailed to the Department of Social and Health Services, Office of Financial Recovery, Attn: Estate Recovery Unit, P.O. Box 9501, Olympia, WA 98507-9501.

Date of First Publication: 01/26/2022

Personal Representative: Kathy Braedt

Address for Mailing or Service:

10311 107th St SW

Tacoma, WA 98498 DATED this this 21st day of January, 2022.

/s/G. Shane Cridlebaugh Attorney for the Estate

6314 19th St. W., Ste 20

Fircrest, WA 98466

Court of probate proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court

Cause number: 21-4-01570-0 IDX-947325

January 26, February 2, 9, 2022