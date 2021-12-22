NO. 21 -4-01436-3

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE GUARDIANSHIP OF

RITA V. JENKINS,

An Incapacitated Person.

NOTICE IS HEREBY given that pursuant to an Order of the above entitled Court, Gloria Bennett and Debra Jenkins, the duly appointed and acting Full Co-Guardians of the Person and Estate of Rita V. Jenkins, by and through the Law Offices of Neil & Neil, P.S., Attorneys at Law, have entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement to sell real property located at 2800 Tyee Ct., Steilacoom, Washington 98388 and legally described as follows:

Lot 10, MADRONA PARK STEILACOOM, according to the plat thereof recorded in Volume 46 of Plats, pages 46, 47 and 48, records of Pierce County, Washington.

SITUATE in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

The Co-Guardians have agreed to sell the above real property for the amount of Six Hundred and Sixty Thousand NO/100 Dollars ($660,000.00), property to be sold “AS IS.” This sale can be confirmed by the Court on or after January 3, 2022.

DATED this 21st day of December 2021.

/s/ DEBORAH J. JAMESON

WSBA #28261

Attorney for Co-Guardians

NEIL & NEIL, P.S.

Attorneys at Law

5302 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98408

(253) 475-8600

IDX-945745

December 22, 2021