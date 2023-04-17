NO. 21-4-01397-9
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
PURSUANT TO RCW 11.76.040
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE FOR COUNTY OF PIERCE In Re the Estate of:
JULIE MARIE HYNEK, Deceased.
The Administrator of the estate of Julie Marie Hynek, Ms. Katherine Hammad, having filed a Final Account; Petition for Decree of Distribution & Discharge of Administrator with the aboveentitled court, and having noted hearing on said Final Account; Petition for Decree of Distribution & Discharge of Administrator, hereby publishes notice of said hearing to take place on May 11th, 2023 at 1:30 p.m., in the Superior Court of Pierce County, via videoconferencing at the following link:
DATED this 13th day of April, 2023
EISENHOWER & CARLSON, PLLC
By: /s/: Ahmad Khalaf
AHMAD F. KHALAF, WSBA #50090 David B. Petrich, WSBA #18711
Attorneys for Administrator 909 A Street, Ste 600, Tacoma, WA 98402
253-572-4500
IDX-975155
April 17, 2023