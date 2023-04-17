NO. 21-4-01397-9

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

PURSUANT TO RCW 11.76.040

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE FOR COUNTY OF PIERCE In Re the Estate of:

JULIE MARIE HYNEK, Deceased.

The Administrator of the estate of Julie Marie Hynek, Ms. Katherine Hammad, having filed a Final Account; Petition for Decree of Distribution & Discharge of Administrator with the aboveentitled court, and having noted hearing on said Final Account; Petition for Decree of Distribution & Discharge of Administrator, hereby publishes notice of said hearing to take place on May 11th, 2023 at 1:30 p.m., in the Superior Court of Pierce County, via videoconferencing at the following link:

DATED this 13th day of April, 2023

EISENHOWER & CARLSON, PLLC

By: /s/: Ahmad Khalaf

AHMAD F. KHALAF, WSBA #50090 David B. Petrich, WSBA #18711

Attorneys for Administrator 909 A Street, Ste 600, Tacoma, WA 98402

253-572-4500

IDX-975155

April 17, 2023