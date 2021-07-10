NO. 21-4-01307-3-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-01307-3

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of LORY L. BLAIR, Deceased.

The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of the estate. Persons having claims against the deceased person must, before the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim, in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives, or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the Notice to the creditor, as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate assets and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

July 12, 2021.

/s/RICKY R. BLAIR

Co-Personal Representative

/s/SHERRI L. JOHNSON

Co-Personal Representative

/s/TRINA M, L. CASTELLANOS

Co-Personal Representative

/s/ L. PAUL ALVESTAD

WSBA #10892

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

GORDON & ALVESTAD, PLLC 7191 Wagner Way, Ste. 202 Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Telephone: (253) 858-6100

IDX-932210

July 12, 19, 26, 2021