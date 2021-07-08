NO. 21-4-01286-7

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re the Estate of:

RANDIE DIANE ROTHCHILD, Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: July 8, 2021. /s/ Evelyn L. Hays Administrator

Print Name: Evelyn L. Hays OLSEN BRANSON PLLC

By /s/ Ruth Apahidean Harper B. Tony Branson, WSBA #30553

Ruth Apahidean Harper, WSBA #56707

Attorneys for Estate/Administrator

Address for Mailing or Service: Evelyn L. Hays, Administrator

c/o Olsen Branson PLLC

205 S. Meridian

Puyallup WA 98371-5915

253-200-2288

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Pierce County Superior Court

Case #21-4-01286-7

IDX-932201

July 8, 15, 22, 2021