No. 21-4-01260-3

AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS REGARDING VACANCY AND SUCCESSOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

In re Estate of: Willie Ester Young, Deceased. The original Personal Representative of this Estate passed away creating a vacancy. A Successor Administrator has been appointed whose name and contact information is set forth below. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Successor Administrator or the Successor Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice by the original Personal Representative was provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(b), together with the time between the creation of the vacancy and the first publication of the vacancy and succession, as provided under RCW 11.40.150(2). If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: June 18, 2021

Date Vacancy Created by Death of Original Personal Representative: September 28, 2021

Date of First Publication of Notice of Vacancy: October 12, 2021

Successor Personal Representative:

Katrena Louise Young

Attorney for the Personal Representative: Inge A. Fordham, Fordham Law, PLLC

Address for Mailing or Service: Fordham Law, PLLC, 3218 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406

IDX-940280

October 12, 19, 26, 2021