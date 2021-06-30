No. 21-4-01255-7

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

LILLIA J. RUSSO, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, prior to the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of this Court. The Claim must be presented within the later of: (i) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative’s service or mailing of notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); and (ii) four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 or 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court:

June 23, 2021

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: June 30, 2021

Toni J. Russo

7647 Wolford Way

Lorton, VA. 22079

James A. Jones

Attorney for Personal Representative

Turnbull Born & Jones, PLLC

950 Pacific Avenue, Suite 1050

P.O. Box 2315

Tacoma, WA 98401-2315

(253) 383 7058

IDX-931098

June 30, July 7, 14, 2021