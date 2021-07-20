No. 21-4-01218-2-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 21-4-01218-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re Estate of Earl Ivan McCoy, Deceased.

The undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as administrator of the estate of the above-named deceased. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present their claims in the manner as provided by RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative of record at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing with the Clerk of this Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the Notice to Creditors as provided by RCW 11.40.020 (1) (c); or (2) within four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 or 11.40.060. The bar is effective as to claims against both probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent. First publication date: July 20, 2021.

Administrator: Keith McCoy

Address for Mailing or Service:

P.O. Box 1027

Orting, WA 98360

IDX-933164

July 20, 27, August 3, 2021