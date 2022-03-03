No. 21-4-01214-18

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR KITSAP COUNTY

In re the Estate of ORVILLE KENNETH STEVENS, Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. Date of Filing in Superior Court: March 2, 2022 Date of First Publication: March 3, 2022

Personal Representative: John B. Elliott

Attorney for Personal Representative: Douglas N. Owens, WSBA #641

Address for Mailing or Service:

Douglas N. Owens PS

1610 Commercial Ave., #207

Anacortes, WA 98221

(360) 299-3990

Court of Probate Proceedings and Cause Number:

Kitsap County Superior Court, Cause No. 21-4-01214-18

IDX-949648

March 3, 10, 17, 2022