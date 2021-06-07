No. 21-4-01137-2-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 21-4-01137-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

ELIZABETH ERICSON, Deceased

The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented with in this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedent. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

June 7th, 2021

Co-Personal Representatives:

CHRISTINE L. GRIMIT

JANET LYNN RIDDELL

/s/GERALD L. HULSCHER

WSBA #1565

Attorney for Estate

919 – 304th St. South

Roy, WA 98580

253-843-4109

IDX-929395

June 7, 14, 21, 2021