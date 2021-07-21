No. 21-4-01135-6-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 21-4-01135-6

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW § 11.28.240

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

HERBERT CLARKE SWANSON, JR.,

Deceased. The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW § 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW § 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication July 21, 2021

Personal Representative Christopher C. Swanson

Attorney for the Personal Representative Christopher J. Mercado, WSBA #38333

Address for Mailing or Service Gravis Law, PLLC

701 5th Avenue #2460

Seattle, WA 98104

Court of Probate Proceedings Pierce County Superior Court

Cause Number 21-4-01135-6

Dated this 15th day of July, 2021.

GRAVIS LAW, PLLC

By: CHRISTOPHER J. MERCADO,

WSBA #38333

Attorney for Personal Representative

IDX-933131

July 21, 28, August 4, 2021