NO. 21-4-01114-3-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-01114-3
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In re the Estate of:
JANICE HENDLEY BAKER, Deceased.
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATED on May 24, 2021
Personal Representative of said Estate
/s/ John Arenz___ JOHN ARENZ, CTFA
Senior Trust Officer, Vice President
MUFG Union Bank, N.A.
Trust and Estate Services
1201 Third Avenue, Suite 900
Seattle, WA 98101
EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC
By: /s/ Jennifer Doehne____ JENNIFER DOEHNE, WSBA #46594
AMY C. LEWIS, WSBA #22176
Attorneys for Personal Representative
909 A Street, Suite 600,
Tacoma, Washington 98402
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION June 2, 2021
IDX-928870
June 2, 9, 16, 2021