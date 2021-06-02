NO. 21-4-01114-3-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-01114-3

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



In re the Estate of:

JANICE HENDLEY BAKER, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATED on May 24, 2021

Personal Representative of said Estate

/s/ John Arenz___ JOHN ARENZ, CTFA

Senior Trust Officer, Vice President

MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

Trust and Estate Services

1201 Third Avenue, Suite 900

Seattle, WA 98101

EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC

By: /s/ Jennifer Doehne____ JENNIFER DOEHNE, WSBA #46594

AMY C. LEWIS, WSBA #22176

Attorneys for Personal Representative

909 A Street, Suite 600,

Tacoma, Washington 98402

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION June 2, 2021

IDX-928870

June 2, 9, 16, 2021