NO. 21-4-01113-5

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

SUSAN SACKERSON-BENNETT,

Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as the Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator/Attorney of Record at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: June 23, 2021

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: June 25, 2021

Administrator: Jeffery Davis

P.O. Box 2597

Yelm, WA 98597

Attorney for Administrator:

Lily K. Wilson

Morgan Hill, P.C.

2102 Carriage Drive SW, Bldg. C

Olympia, WA 98502

Court of Proceedings and cause number: Pierce County Superior Court: 21-4-01113-5

June 25, July 2, 9, 2021