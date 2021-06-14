NO. 21-4-01108-9

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE In The Matter of the Estate Of

PHILIP MICHAEL HAISLIP, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as the Administrator of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Personal Representative or the attorneys of record at the addresses stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedent.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS With Clerk of Court:

June 9, 2021.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

June 14, 2021

DATED June 9, 2021.

Personal Representative

Anthony Haislip

1614 9th Ave. SE

Puyallup, WA 98373

TEL: 253-377-7029

Frederick Hetter

Attorneys at Law

2831 Chambers Bay Dr.

Steilacoom, WA 98388

(253) 759-6583

IDX-929827

June 14, 21, 28, 2021