NO. 21-4-01104-6-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-01104-6
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In the Matter of the Estate of:
LORNA J. HENRICKSEN, Deceased.
The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of filing notice to creditors:
June 2, 2021
Date of first publication: June 3, 2021
Court of probate proceedings: Pierce County Washington Superior Court Cause No: 21-4-01104-6
/s/ CHRISTINE A. HENRICKSEN
Co-Personal Representative
c/o Luce & Associates, P.S.
Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives
4505 Pacific Highway East, Suite A
Tacoma, Washington 98424
/s/ JAMES T. HENRICKSEN
Co-Personal Representative
c/o Luce & Associates, P.S.
Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives
4505 Pacific Highway East, Suite A
Tacoma, Washington 98424
Tel: (253) 922-8724
Presented by: Luce & Associates, P.S.
By: /s/ MICHAEL T. SMITH
WSBA No. 38746
Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives
IDX-929087
June 3, 10, 17, 2021