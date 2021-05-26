NO. 21-4-01085-6
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
PHYLLIS A. SELNESS, Deceased.
The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against the deceased must prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the personal representative, or on the attorney of record at the address stated below, and file an executed (signed) copy of the claim with the clerk of this court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or within four months after the date of filing this Notice, with the clerk of this court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011, or RCW 11.40.103, the claim will be forever barred.
DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with the Clerk of COURT:
May 25, 2021
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 26, 2021
Personal Representative
David D. Selness
/s/ Geoffrey Cross
WSB #3089
Attorney for Personal Representative
901 South I St, Ste 202
Tacoma, WA 98405
253-272-8998
IDX-928408
May 26, June 2, 9, 2021