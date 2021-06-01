NO. 21-4-01083-0-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-01083-0

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

ALICE A. FLAKE, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of filing notice to creditors: 5/27/21

Date of first publication: 06/01/2021

Court of probate proceedings: Pierce County Washington Superior Court

Cause No.: 21-4-01083-0

/s/ KEVIN M. POWERS

Personal Representative

c/o LUCE & ASSOCIATES, P.S.

Attorneys for Personal Representative

4505 Pacific Highway East, Suite A

Tacoma, Washington 98424

Tel: (253) 922-8724

Presented by:

LUCE & ASSOCIATES, P.S.

By: /s/ MICHAEL T. SMITH

WSBA No. 38746 Attorneys for Personal Representative IDX-928743

June 1, 8, 15, 2021