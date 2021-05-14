No. 21-4-01028-7

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.42.030)

SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON PIERCE COUNTY

The Estate of MARCIA MAY GAMRADT, Deceased.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



The notice agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) 30 days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)( c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: May 14, 2021

Certificate

The notice agent certifies under penalty of perjury under the laws of the state of Washington that the foregoing is true and correct.

DATED this 30 day of March, 2021 at Camano Island, WA.

/s/NANCY E. HENDERSON

Prepared by:

FARR LAW GROUP, PLLC

By: /s/Gregory J. Sklar, WSBA# 56681

1110 Stevenson Ave., Ste 100

P.O. Box 890

Enumclaw, WA 98022

Attorneys for Nancy E. Henderson

Notice Agent for the Non-Probate

Estate of Marcia May Gamradt

IDX-927396

May 14, 21, 28, 2021