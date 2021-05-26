No. 21-4-01010-4

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of RAYMOND D. WALRADT, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the personal representative below has been authorized to sell, by Order dated May 24, 2021, the following legally described real property situated in Pierce County, Washington:

Beginning 390 feet North of the Southwest corner of the Southeast quarter of Section 21, Township 20 North, Range 3 East of the Willamette Meridian;

Thence North along the Quarter Section line 50 feet;

Thence East 150 feet;

Thence South parallel to said Quarter Section line 50 feet;

Thence West 150 feet to the Point of Beginning;

Except the West 30 feet thereof for “A: Street;

Situate in the City of Tacoma, County of Pierce, State of Washington.

Tax Parcel No. 032021-4-066

and commonly known as 6213 A Street, Tacoma, Washington 98408.

An agreement has been reached with a purchaser to sell the property for $250,000.00. This sale is subject to confirmation by the court not earlier than June 8, 2020, after which date the sale can be confirmed and sale completed in accordance with the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated May 19, 2021. For additional information, please contact the attorney for the estate, Todd J. Tuell, at the address listed below.

DATED at Tacoma, Washington this 24th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Thomas R. McKee Thomas R. McKee

Personal Representative

TUELL & YOUNG

1457 S. Union Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98405

253-759-0070

IDX-928395

May 26, 2021