NO. 21-4-00980-34-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-00980-34

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.020, .030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THURSTON COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of:

ROBERT L. AABY, Deceased. The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as the Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020 (1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FILING OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: December 14, 2021

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: December 17, 2021

Personal Representative: Larry Carnes

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Gregory M. Rhodes

1800 Cooper Point Road SW, Bldg. 16

PO Box 7846

Olympia WA 98507-7846

Court of Proceedings and Cause Number: Thurston County Superior Court No. 21-4-0098

December 17, 23, 30, 2021