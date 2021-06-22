NO. 21-4-00963-31

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.020)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SNOHOMISH

In the Matter of the Estate of GARY WAYNE CONGER, Deceased The person named below has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: June 22, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE BLAIR DUANE CONGER

11018 Paine Field Way Everett, WA 98204

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Keith A. Wells

Woodinville Law

13901 NE 175th St, Ste G

Woodinville, WA 98072

(425) 485-6600 IDX-930764

June 22, 29, July 6, 2021