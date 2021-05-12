No. 21-4-00962-9-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 21-4-00962-9

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington

In and for the County of Pierce

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



In re the Estate of: PAULINE M. TIMNICK, Deceased.

The Administrator named below, has been appointed as Administrator of the Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent, must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator, the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of Filing Copy of Notice to Creditors with clerk of court: May 7, 2021

Date of First Publication: Wed May 12, 2021

/s/ John David Hedberg,

Administrator, Estate of Pauline M. Timnick

c/o 1104 Garden Circle

Fircrest, Wash. 98466

Tom Baker,

Attorney, WSBA # 1889

Attorney for Estate. Administrator

IDX-927011

May 12, 19, 26, 2021