NO. 21-4-00908-4

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re the Guardianship of:

JOCELYNE RAWLS, An Incapacitated Person.

Notice is hereby given that the following described real property commonly known as 828 North Fife Street, Tacoma, Washington shall be sold for $416,500.00 cash at closing. The Court may order confirmation of this sale at any time at least ten (10) days after this Notice is published and such order of confirmation may be entered with the Court without notice. The legal description of the above-referenced property is: The land referred to is situated in the County of Pierce, City of Tacoma, State of Washington,

and is described as follows:

Lot 4 and the North half of Lot 5, Block 27, BUCKLEY’S ADDITION TO TACOMA, according to

the plat thereof recorded in Volume 1 of Plats, page 48, records of Pierce County, Washington.

SITUATE in the County of Pierce, State of Washington

Property Address: 828 North Fife Street, Tacoma, WA 98406. Tax Account No. 274500-389-0

DATED this 3rd day of November, 2021.

EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC

By: /s/ David B. Petrich David B. Petrich, WSBA #18711

Attorneys for Guardian 909 A Street, Ste 600, Tacoma, WA 98402

253-572-4500

IDX-942378

November 5, 2021