NO. 21-4-00874-6-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-00874-6

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF WYNONA DAWSON, Decedent. The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of:

(A) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020; or (B) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 12, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: GERALD W. NEIL CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES: STEVEN M. DAWSON and NONALEE CORNELL

ATTORNEY FOR THE CO-PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVES: GERALD W. NEIL of Neil & Neil, P.S.

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 5302 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma, Washington 98408

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDING AND CAUSE NUMBER: PIERCE COUNTY, CAUSE #21-4-00874-6

STEVEN M. DAWSON

Co-Personal Representative NONALEE CORNELL

Co-Personal Representative

GERALD W. NEIL, WSBA #5295

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

IDX-926692

May 12, 19, 26, 2021