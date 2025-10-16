NO. 21-4-00814-2

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of

LARRY HOWARD FISHER,

Deceased.

NOTICE is hereby given to all persons interested in the Estate of Larry Howard Fisher (DOB: March 30, 1956) that on October 14, 2025, Jennifer Lynn Fisher, filed a Motion to Establish Damages Caused by Jason Fisher as Offset to His Inheritance and that on November 6, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. a hearing on said motion will be held in Pierce County Superior Court, Room 127 or as otherwise posted, and any person interested may appear (pursuant to current court operations, emergency orders, and local civil rules) and contest the same in person or via ZOOM by following the Court’s directions on the Note for Commissioner’s Calendar. DATED: October 10, 2025 KIM A. HANN, P.S., INC.

By: /s/ Kim A. Hann,

WSBA #43640

Attorney for Personal Representative

IDX-1021190

October 16, 2025