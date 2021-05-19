No. 21-4-00800-2-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 21-4-00800-2
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PIERCE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT, STATE OF WASHINGTON
In re Estate of JOE ANN HARTLEY, Deceased.
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of filing: April 13, 2021
Date of first publication: May 19, 2021
Personal Representative: Connie Ann Berndt
Address for mailing or service: 615 E Pioneer, Ste 212
Puyallup, WA 98372
Court of probate proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court
Cause number: 21-4-00800-2
DATED May 17, 2021.
STEINACKER LAW PLLC
/s/ KEVIN STEINACKER, WSBA 35475
Attorney for Personal Representative
253-242-3558
IDX-927772
May 19, 26, June 2, 2021