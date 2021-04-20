NO. 21-4-00661-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OLIVE MARIE MARLIN

DOB: 10/01/36

DOD: 01/21/20

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



WILLIAM A. MARLIN

DOB: 02/14/31

DOD: 02/07/21 IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF: OLIVE MARIE MARLIN and WILLIAM A. MARLIN, Husband and Wife, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Terry Lee Calica, has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of the above entitled Estate; that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same on said Personal Representative and attorney of record for the Estate, at the address below stated, and file the same with the Clerk of said Court, together with proof of such service, within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the date of filing of a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or the same will be barred.

DATE of First Publication: 04/20/21

DATE of filing Notice to Creditors: 04/19/21

/s/Jeanne E. Betzendorfer

WSBA 14718

Attorney for Estate

Gravis Law, PLLC

7350 Cirque Drive West, Suite 102

University Place, WA 98467

253-343-0446

IDX-925123

April 20, 27, May 4, 2021