NO. 21-4-00661-1
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OLIVE MARIE MARLIN
DOB: 10/01/36
DOD: 01/21/20
WILLIAM A. MARLIN
DOB: 02/14/31
DOD: 02/07/21 IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
IN RE THE ESTATE OF: OLIVE MARIE MARLIN and WILLIAM A. MARLIN, Husband and Wife, Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Terry Lee Calica, has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of the above entitled Estate; that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same on said Personal Representative and attorney of record for the Estate, at the address below stated, and file the same with the Clerk of said Court, together with proof of such service, within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the date of filing of a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or the same will be barred.
DATE of First Publication: 04/20/21
DATE of filing Notice to Creditors: 04/19/21
/s/Jeanne E. Betzendorfer
WSBA 14718
Attorney for Estate
Gravis Law, PLLC
7350 Cirque Drive West, Suite 102
University Place, WA 98467
253-343-0446
IDX-925123
April 20, 27, May 4, 2021