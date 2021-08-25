No.: 21-4-00655-34

NOTICE TO CREDITORS.

RCW 11.40.020

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF THURSTON

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



IN RE THE ESTATE OF:

ELIZABETH ANN HOOVER, Deceased. The Administrator named below has been duly appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, must present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing a copy of the claim to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below, as well as file the original claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty (30) days after the Administrator is served or mailed the notice to the creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020; or (2) four (4) months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: August 25, 2021

Administrator:

Lynn Leanne Lundquist

Attorney for the Administrator: Julie M. Fulks, Worth Law Group Address for Mailing or Service: 6963 Littlerock Road SW

Tumwater, WA 98512

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: Thurston County Superior Court

Dated this 4 day of August 2021.

/s/Lynn Leanne Lundquist, Administrator

Estate of Elizabeth Ann Hoover

WORTH LAW GROUP, P.S.

/s/Julie M. Fulks, WSBA No. 57490

Attorney for Administrator

IDX-936053

August 25, September 1, 8, 2021