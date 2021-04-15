NO. 21-4-00643-3-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-00643-3

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estates of: ALTON G. PORTER and PATRICE R. PORTER, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below, AARON M. PORTER, has been appointed as Personal Representative of these estates. Any person having a claim against the decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statue of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the Creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court:

April 8, 2021

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

April 15, 2021

/s/AARON M. PORTER

Personal Representative

Attorney for Estate:

/s/WERNER BOETTCHER,

WSBA #2547

14705 Meridian East

Puyallup, WA 98375

253-848-5531

IDX-924257

April 15, 22, 29, 2021