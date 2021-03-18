No.: 21-4-00564-0-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No.: 21-4-00564-0

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Estate of:

RICHARD JONIENTZ, Deceased.

Probate Notice to Creditors – RCW 11.40.030

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative, or the attorneys of record, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of:

(1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or

(2) Four (4) months after the date of the first publication of the Notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATED at Fircrest, Washington, this 16th day of March, 2021.

/s/CHRISTINE JONIENTZ, Personal Representative

Presented by:

/s/Jonete W. Rehmke, WSBA No. 28970

1021 Regents Blvd.

Fircrest, Washington 98466

Attorney for Estate of Personal Representative

DATE OF FILING: 3/16/2021

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: 3/18/2021

IDX-922396

March 18, 25, April 1, 2021