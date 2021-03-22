NO. 21-4-00535-6

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

Estate of

JEFFRY K. PEARSON, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as executor over the above entitled estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in R.C.W. 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: 1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under R.C.W. 11.40.020(1)(c); or 2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in R.C.W. 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

MARCH 22, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: MARY E. JONES

ADDRESS FOR SERVICE: Law Office of John H. O’Rourke

2101 Fourth Avenue, Suite 2200

Seattle, WA 98121

__/s/__John H. O’Rourke

WSBA#21615

Attorney for Ex/PR

IDX-922640

March 22, 29, April 5, 2021