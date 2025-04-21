NO. 21-4-00480-5
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
PURSUANT TO
RCW 11.76.040
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In Re the Estate of:
PATRICIA F. WIDRIG,
Deceased.
The Personal Representative of the Estate of Patricia F. Widrig, KAREN W. PICKETT, having filed a Final Account; Petition for Decree of Distribution & Discharge of Personal Representative with the above-entitled court, and having noted hearing on said Final Account; Petition for Decree of Distribution & Discharge of Personal Representative, hereby publishes notice of said hearing to take place on May 16, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., in the Superior Court of Pierce County, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Room 127, Tacoma, WA 98402, via videoconferencing at the following link:
https://zoom.us/j/93516454601?pwd=czNxV01uQVVPSm1BajJBYWx1bDZHdz09#success
DATE OF PUBLICATION:
April 21, 2025.
DATED April 18, 2025
EISENHOWER & CARLSON, PLLC
By: /s/: Ahmad Khalaf AHMAD F. KHALAF, WSBA #50090
AMY C. LEWIS, WSBA #22176
Attorneys for Personal Representative
909 A Street, Suite 600
Tacoma, WA 98402
IDX-1012355
April 21, 2025