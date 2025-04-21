NO. 21-4-00480-5

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

PURSUANT TO

RCW 11.76.040

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of:

PATRICIA F. WIDRIG,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative of the Estate of Patricia F. Widrig, KAREN W. PICKETT, having filed a Final Account; Petition for Decree of Distribution & Discharge of Personal Representative with the above-entitled court, and having noted hearing on said Final Account; Petition for Decree of Distribution & Discharge of Personal Representative, hereby publishes notice of said hearing to take place on May 16, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., in the Superior Court of Pierce County, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Room 127, Tacoma, WA 98402, via videoconferencing at the following link:

https://zoom.us/j/93516454601?pwd=czNxV01uQVVPSm1BajJBYWx1bDZHdz09#success

DATE OF PUBLICATION:

April 21, 2025.

DATED April 18, 2025

EISENHOWER & CARLSON, PLLC

By: /s/: Ahmad Khalaf AHMAD F. KHALAF, WSBA #50090

AMY C. LEWIS, WSBA #22176

Attorneys for Personal Representative

909 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, WA 98402

IDX-1012355

April 21, 2025