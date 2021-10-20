NO. 21-4-00458-9

NOTICE OF HEARING FINAL REPORT

(RCW 11.76.040)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of: NICKOLAS C. REED, Deceased.

TO: THE CLERK OF THE COURT

AND TO: RIMMA REED, Personal Representative NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that RIMMA REED, Personal Representative of the above entitled estate has filed in the office of the clerk of the above entitled court, her Final Report and Petition for Distribution asking the Court to approve the report, authorize payment of claims, taxes, fees and expenses of administration, to distribute the property of the estate to the persons entitled thereto and to discharge said Personal Representative; that said report and petition will be heard by this Court on the 29th day of November, 2021 at the hour of 1:30 o’clock p.m. in the probate department of said Court, at which time and place any person interested in said estate may appear and file objections to the report and contest the same.

NOTE: The hearing in this matter may be done by a Zoom hearing. Please contact the court’s website for the Zoom link.

DATED at Tacoma, Washington this 13th day of October 2021.

DATE of publication:

October 20, 2021

/s/RIMMA REED,

Personal Representative

/s/DOUGLAS SULKOSKY, WSBA #7855

Attorney for the Personal

Representative

1105 Tacoma Avenue South

Tacoma, WA 98402 Telephone: (253) 383-5346

IDX-940573

October 20, 2021