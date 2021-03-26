NO. 21-4-00447-3

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DOB: 03/30/1942

DOD: 02/01/2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



IN RE THE ESTATE OF: IDA BURGLER, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eduardo Cuellar, has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of the above entitled Estate; that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same on said Personal Representative and attorney of record for the Estate, at the address below stated, and file the same with the Clerk of said Court, together with proof of such service, within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the date of filing of a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or the same will be barred.

DATE of First Publication: 3/26/21

DATE of filing Notice to Creditors: 3/23/21

/s/Jeanne E. Betzendorfer

WSBA 14718

Attorney for Estate

Gravis Law, PLLC

7350 Cirque Drive West, Suite 102

University Place, WA 98467

253-343-0446

IDX-922860

March 26, April 2, 9, 2021