NO. 21-4-00397-3

NOTICE OF HEARING TO APPOINT ADMINISTRATOR

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of

BETTY MARIE TORREY, Deceased.

NOTICE is hereby given to all persons interested in the Estate of Betty Marie Torrey (DOB: September 10, 1924) that on February 19, 2021, Natasha Rowe, filed a petition to be appointed as administrator of the decedent’s estate for the purpose of disposing of property and that on March 10, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. a hearing on said petition will be held in Pierce County Superior Court conducted by Zoom meeting, and any person interested may appear and contest the same by providing your email address to the court at least 24 hours prior to the hearing date/time by contacting: SUPCSD@piercecountywa.gov. The Superior Court Commissioner’s Services Department can be reached at (253) 798-6890.

DATED: February 19, 2021 KIM A. HANN, P.S., INC.

By: /s/ Kim A. Hann, WSBA #43640

Attorney for Administrator 3318 Bridgeport Way W., Ste. C

University Place, WA 98466

IDX-920406

February 22, 2021