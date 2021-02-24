No. 21-4-00374-4

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.010 & .015

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

ESTATE OF:

SYBIL L. MERCER

Carol A. Robinson and Nancy K. Williams have been appointed and have qualified as personal representatives of the above estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to either personal representative or the personal representatives’ attorney at their addresses stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

/s/Carol A. Robinson Personal Representative

4203 Rosedale St. NW, Unit 20B

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

/s/Nancy K. Williams

1 Broadway, Unit 720

Tacoma, WA 98402

Date of Filing: February 22, 2021 Date of First Publication: February 24, 2021

Attorney for Personal Representative:

JOHN E. SLOAN WSBA # 3983

Attorney at Law

5119 47th Avenue NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

IDX-920505

February 24, March 3, 10, 2021