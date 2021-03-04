NO. 21-4-00362-1-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-00362-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of: JONES, RUBY VIVIAN, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this Estate. Any person having claims against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statue of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.4.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non probate assets.

Date of First Publication: March 4, 2021

Personal Representative:

BROOKE ASHLEY STEPP

Attorney for Personal Representative:

John C. Cain

Address for Mailing or Service:

802 North 2nd Street

Tacoma, WA 98403

253-564-1987

Court of Probate Proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court

Cause No.: 21-4-00362-1

DATED this 26 day of February, 2021.

By: /s/John C. Cain

John C. Cain, WSBA No. 16164

Attorney for Petitioner

IDX-920939

March 4, 11, 18, 2021