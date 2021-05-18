NO. 21-4-00331-1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF HEIRS

Hearing Date: June 17, 2021

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

CHAD S. STARK, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Administrator of the Estate of Chad S. Stark, now deceased, has filed in the office of the clerk, a Petition for Determination of Heirs, and that the hearing on the petition will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. in courtroom 100 of the County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Washington, 98402, at which time and place any interested person may appear and object to the entry of an order approving said Petition for Determination of Heirs. NOTE: During COVID-19 restrictions, hearings are being conducted by Zoom. The court will send an email invitation to participate by Zoom. You must provide your email address to the court at least 24 hours prior to the hearing date/time at SUPCSD@piercecountywa.gov.

DATED this 13th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Robin H. Balsam ROBIN H. BALSAM, WSBA #14001

Attorney for Personal Representative

911 South I Street

Tacoma, Washington 98405

IDX-927575

May 18, 2021