NO. 21-4-00322-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of HELEN CAMPBELL, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the latter of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court:

5/27/2021

Date of First Publication: 6/1/2021

/s/ Eric Maughan, WSB #32704

Attorney for Virene Keating

4227 S Meridian, Ste C #581

Puyallup, WA 98374

253-272-0640

