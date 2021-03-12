No. 21-4-00320-5-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 21-4-00320-5

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of JAMES M. JENNINGS, Deceased,

The personal representative/administrator named below has been appointed as personal representative/administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: March 12, 2021

/s/Deborah Jennings Personal Representative

Attorney for Estate: Jerry R. Kimball

1212 38th Avenue CT NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

(206) 779-5701

WSBA Number 8641

IDX-922004

March 12, 19, 26, 2021