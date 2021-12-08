NO. 21-4-00294-2

CORRECTED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of WILLIAM P. (“BILLIE”) TIMNICK,

Decedent. The administrator named below has been appointed as administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent (SSN: ***-**-4412 DOB: **/**/1955) must, before the time the claim would be barred by an otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020 (1) (c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF CORRECTED NOTICE TO CREDITORS: December 6, 2021

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: December 8, 2021

Sam Anderson, Administrator

c/o KIM A. HANN, P.S., INC.

6824 19th St W, PMB 123

University Place, WA 98466

Telephone: (253) 238-6297 IDX-944742

December 8, 15, 22, 2021