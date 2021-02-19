NO. 21 4 00289 6-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21 4 00289 6

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

PURSUANT TO RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of

CORBETT TODD SYCHTYSZ,

Deceased.

The above-named court has appointed Adrienne Baumgardner as personal representative of decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: February 19th, 2021

Personal Representative: Adrienne Baumgardner

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

C. Chip Goss, WSBA #22112

Address for Mailing or Service: Goss Law PLLC

3614A California Ave. SW #246

Seattle, WA 98116

206.420.1196

Court of Probate Proceedings and Cause Number: Pierce County Superior Court

21 4 00289 6

DATED this 18th day of February, 2020.

GOSS LAW PLLC

/S/ C. Chip Goss

By: C. Chip Goss, WSBA #22112

Attorney for Personal Representative of the Estate

IDX-920264

February 19, 26, March 5, 2021