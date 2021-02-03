NO. 21-4-00169-5
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In Re the Estate of:
ARBUTUS WALLER, Deceased.
TO:
STATE OF WASHINGTON
Dept. of Social & Health Services
Office of Financial Recovery
Attn: Estate Recovery Unit
PO Box 9501
Olympia, Washington 98507-9501
RE:
DECEDENT’S SSN: XXX-XX-XX54
DECEDENT’S DOB: 10/30/1924
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided by RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of:
1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided by RCW 11.040.020(3); or
2) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice.
If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in Section 11 of this Act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: 2-3-21
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:
MARY MORTON & CHRISTIE CALLERO
DECEDENT’S SSN: XXX-XX-XX96
/s/TERRY A. ROBINSON,
WSBA #13991
Attorney for Personal Representative
310 29th Street NE, Ste 201
Puyallup, WA 98372
253-770-2769
IDX-918948
February 3, 10, 17, 2021