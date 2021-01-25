NO. 21-4-00137-7

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



of CAMERON LINES, Deceased.

The administrator named below has been appointed as administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: January 25, 2021

Administrator: Allison Lines

Attorney for Administrator: Shawn B. Briggs

Address for Mailing or Service: 10222 Gravelly Lake Drive SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: Pierce County Superior Court Cause #21-4-00137-7.

Dated: January 21, 2021.

/s/SHAWN B. BRIGGS of

BRIGGS & BRIGGS

Attorneys for Administrator

WSB# 16162

IDX-918290

January 25, February 1, 8, 2021