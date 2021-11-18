NO. 21-4-00137-7

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO CLOSE ESTATE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE of

CAMERON LINES, Deceased.

ALLISON LINES, Administrator of the above-entitled Estate, has filed a Final Report and Petition for Distribution and asked the Court to settle such report, distribute the property to the heirs or persons entitled thereto, and discharge the Administrator. A hearing on such final report and petition has been set as follows:

Date/Time:

December 13, 2021 at 1:30 pm

Location:

Pierce County Superior Court

(Zoom link available on website)

930 Tacoma Avenue South

Tacoma, WA 98402

Dated this 16th day of November, 2021.

/s/SHAWN B. BRIGGS of

BRIGGS & BRIGGS

Attorneys for Administrator

WSB# 16162

10222 Gravelly Lake Drive SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

IDX-943269

November 18, 2021