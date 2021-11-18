NO. 21-4-00137-7
NOTICE OF HEARING
TO CLOSE ESTATE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE of
CAMERON LINES, Deceased.
ALLISON LINES, Administrator of the above-entitled Estate, has filed a Final Report and Petition for Distribution and asked the Court to settle such report, distribute the property to the heirs or persons entitled thereto, and discharge the Administrator. A hearing on such final report and petition has been set as follows:
Date/Time:
December 13, 2021 at 1:30 pm
Location:
Pierce County Superior Court
(Zoom link available on website)
930 Tacoma Avenue South
Tacoma, WA 98402
Dated this 16th day of November, 2021.
/s/SHAWN B. BRIGGS of
BRIGGS & BRIGGS
Attorneys for Administrator
WSB# 16162
10222 Gravelly Lake Drive SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
IDX-943269
November 18, 2021